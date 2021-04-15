Issuance Of New SIM Cards To Resume On April 19, Says FG

The federal government has announced that the issuance of new SIM cards will resume on April 19.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami made this known in a statement released by Femi Adeluyi, his technical aide (information technology), on Thursday.

The government suspended the activity in December 2020 as it embarked on an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

The resumption of new SIM cards issuance comes as the country is set to implement a Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration.

He added that the national identification number (NIN) is mandatory at all levels.

Pantami further directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure that the provisions of the policy are strictly followed by all operators and subscribers.