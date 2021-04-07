It Is Very Important To Invest Your Money – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has spoken in favour of investment and the benefits attached to the culture of investing one’s money.

The media personality and social media commentator/influencer took to her Instagram Stories to enjoin others to cultivate the habit of investing their cash.

“Please start investing no matter how small or what way Your money is loosing value as it sits in your account especially Naira. Seeing my money sitting in a savings account now does me one kind. Your money should be a soldier, doing things because if you don’t use your money then the banks will be using it so na Lose/Lose This is what investment is in a nutshell“, she wrote.

See her full post below: