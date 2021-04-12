I’ve No Ties With Boko Haram – Patanmi

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has denied having any link with the Boko Haram insurgent group as alleged in some viral reports.

On Monday, the Minister stated that he has been preaching against the doctrines of Boko Haram and similar groups, endangering his life in the process.

“My lectures against the doctrines and all other evil people have been available for over 15 years, including debates that endangered my life against many criminals in Nigeria,” he wrote via his Twitter handle on Monday.

“If you can’t understand Hausa, get an objective Hausa speaker to translate for you objectively.

“By the Almighty, no amount of intimation will stop @IsaPantami from implementing the good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on security.”