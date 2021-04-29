Iyabo Ojo Releases Video Of Baba Ijesha After He Was Caught In Comedian Princess’ Home

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has released the video of Baba Ijesha confessing after he was caught in the home of comedian Princess.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021 to share the video clip.

“sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl. Be human and let your conscience be pricked Baba Ijesha confessing after being caught“, she wrote as caption.

The mother of two also tagged Rotary International and United Nations Human Right.

The video has generated over 10,000 comments within just an hour of its release on the photo-sharing app.

Celebrities have also dropped comments on the post condemning the actor’s actions.

Watch the video HERE