JAMB Bans Parents From UTME Venues

All CBT Centres across the country have been ordered not o allow parents/guardians into the registration hall again.

The order was given by Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) in a statement signed by JAMB Spokesman, in Ilorin Office.

According to the statement, Oloyede said the decision was made after inspecting some of the registration centres in Kwara, which were overcrowded.

”The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID – 19 protocols,” Oloyede was quoted as saying.

“For example a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there,” he said.