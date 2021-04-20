JJC Skillz Acquires Brand New SUV

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nigerian rapper cum film director and producer, Abdul Rasheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz has acquired a brand new SUV.

This comes few days after his wife, Funke Akindele Bello received hers as a gift.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the Scene One Productions CEO was congratulated by her husband for acquiring the Lexus SUV reportedly worth N135 million.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the movie star and mother of two shares a video clip showing Skillz driving into their mansion in the new whip.

“@JJCSKILLZ Congrats on your ride o!!”, she wrote as caption.

Watch the video HERE

 

