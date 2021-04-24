Kaduna Abduction: Buhari Condemns ‘Barbaric Terror Attacks’, Killing Of Three Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

He promised that his regime will fight banditry, kidnapping and what he called political murders with all the resources available.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed these in a statement titled ‘President Buhari denounces the killing of Kaduna students as barbaric terror attack,’ on Saturday.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” President Buhari was quoted as saying.

He extended his condolences and that of the Federal Government to the relatives, associates of the murdered students and the Kaduna State Government.

President Buhari also described as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these tragedies.”

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”