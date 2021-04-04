Kaduna Govt Vows To Prosecute Anyone Caught Negotiating With Bandits

Kaduna State Government has announced that it will prosecute anyone caught negotiating with bandits terrorising the State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made the government’s position known in a statement issued on Sunday.

The commissioner described it as untrue, media reports suggesting that the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration appointed representatives to dialogue with the criminal elements.

He pointed out that the government has not appointed an intermediary to negotiate with bandits on its behalf.

“The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits.Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly,” the statement partly read.

“Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email internal.security@kdsg.gov.ng.”