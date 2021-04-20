Kaffy Knocks Troll For Age-Shaming Her

Popular Nigerian professional dancer, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, alias Kaffy has slammed a troll who age-shamed her following a recent picture shared on her Instagram page.

The troll with the handle @kadiri_68 wrote as a comment:

“Kaffy age don dey show. It is well with you ooo”

The comment angered the mother of two as she fired back in a lengthy comment that reads:

“you see it’s sad that you project the way you see life upon others. How is aging a bad thing. You are part of those that add so much pain to the world. The perfection you don’t possess is it me that should have it abi?”

See her comment below: