Kanye West Seeks Joint Custody Of Children In Divorce Suit With Kim Kardashian

American rapper, Kanye West has demanded that he gets joint custody of his children in the ongoing divorce case with Kim Kardashian.

In a new report, TMZ says the political aspirant and billionaire entrepreneur has demanded joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire

The children are still expected to spend more time with their mother despite this demand. Therefore, the rapper cannot get equal custody rights.

The report further noted that the estranged couple are not subscribing to spousal support as they can both fend for themselves.

West has also requested that they both pay their legal fees.