Kevin De Bruyne Extends Contract With Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has signed a new contract with the Premier League leaders that runs until 2025.

Prior to signing the new contract, De Bruyne had more than two years remaining on his previous deal.

Also Read: Man City Strike Late To Defeat Dortmund

“I could not be happier,” said De Bruyne. “Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision.

“I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.”