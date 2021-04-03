Kiddwaya fans are the most sensible, mature & easy going set of fan base – Twitter user says

A Twitter identified as @One_Dash is hailing the fans of Big Brother Naija star Kiddwaya and has described them as the most sensible and mature fans ever to be formed from the reality show.

The reality show which started originally in 2006 has had some great names like Katung Aduwak who won the maiden edition in 2006, Michael Efe Ejeba in 2017, Miracle Igbokwe in 2018, Mercy Eke in 2019 and Laycon being the most recent winner.

The fan bragged upon all the big and notable names that the show has produced, the fans of 2020 BBNaija ‘Lock-down’ housemate Kiddwaya are the most sensible, mature and easy going fan base that he come out of the reality show.

Kiddwaya fans are the most sensible, mature and easy going set of fan base ever in BBnaija house. I love these people.