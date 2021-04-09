Kiddwaya Shares Cryptic Post On Twitter

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown season contestant, Kiddwaya has shared a new cryptic post on his Twitter page.

The reality TV star wrote that it is important for one to know one’s worth and value and keep it moving if one’s energy is not being reciprocated.

Read Also: Racism Still Affects Me Despite Being Rich – Kiddwaya

“If that person doesn’t reciprocate the energy you’re giving out then let that shit go. Remember who the F*** you are and keep it moving. #Mood“, he tweeted on Friday morning.

The tweet has got fans speculating that he might be referring to an event with his love interest and co-star, Erica Nlewedim.

See his tweet below: