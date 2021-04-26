Killers Of Security Operatives In Rivers Must Be Arrested – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has directed that the perpetrators of the attack on security personnel in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State must be fished out and brought to justice.

Recall that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) stated that three of its personnel were killed in the attack which was carried out along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in the state.

Condemning the attack, Governor Wike stated that there is no justification for such a heinous attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences,” the statement signed by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri read in part.

Governor Wike, thereby, urged security operatives to be vigilant.

He also affirmed that the Government and people of Rivers State stand in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult time of this unwarranted and mindless violence.