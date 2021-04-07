American TV personality and socialite, Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire.

Her billionaire status has been confirmed by Forbes, with her inclusion on the World’s Billionaires list for the first time on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The business magazine asserts that the mother of four is now worth $1B owing to the success of her businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims.

The Armenian-American aspiring lawyer has also raked in proceeds from endorsement deals and Keeping Up With The Kardashians to attain the status of a billionaire, says Forbes.

The reality TV star was worth $780 million in October which has now increased to $1 billion.

KKW Beauty began operations in 2017. The 40-year-old sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million, which put the value of her company at $1 billion.