Kolawole Ajeyemi Celebrates Toyin Abraham On Her New Award

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kolawole Ajeyemi has celebrated his wife, Toyin Abraham on her new award.

The movie star and record-breaking filmmaker received two recognition awards at the Eko Star Film and TV Awards and took to her Instagram page to share the good news in excitement.

The actress and mother of one also shared her outfit to the awards ceremony, while expressing that she dedicated the award to her husband, her sister, godmother, and her manager.

Ajeyemi, who is also a fashion entrepreneur, shared photos of the lightskinned Edo State native on his Instagram page shortly after she received the award recognition.

“Congratulations Ayomi @toyin_abraham 🥂Greater heights IJN Keep winning love“, he wrote.

