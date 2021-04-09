Korede Bello Allegedly Dumps Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Set To Marry From The East

Amid rumors that Nigerian singer, Korede Bello has been dating Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood star, Iyabo Ojo, Korede Bello has subtly revealed that the rumors are false.

In a recent update on his Instagram page, Korede Bello hinted that he would be marrying a woman from the east where the love of his life hails.

The former Mavins Records signee shared a video of him practising some words in the Igbo language so as to perfect them and the words are used to compliment beautiful ladies.

He captioned the post:

Working on my Igbo just incase I have to travel to the East to pluck flower

How did I do ?