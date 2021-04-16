Ladies will call you baby & still ask you for money, Israel DMW laments

Isreal DMW, the logistics manager for sensational music superstar, Davido has revealed one thing about women that baffles him greatly.

Isreal DMW who pleaded with billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy to forgive her after making will unfounded allegations about her took to his Instagram story to ask why ladies call men babies yet ask them for money.

According to Isreal DMW, the mere fact that women refer to men as babies means that men are don’t have because babies don’t have money.

His post reads;

‘Ladies will call you baby and still ask you for money. Do babies have money? Hmmmmm

