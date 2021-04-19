Lagos Rail Project Costs Over N100bn – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed the rail line projects being constructed by the state government cost more than ₦100 billion.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also revealed that his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, did not fund the project.

This disclosure was made by the Governor while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, on Sunday.

He stated that since his administration came in, the physical construction of phase 1 has moved from about 55% completion to about 93% completion.

“It is a lot of money, it is well over N100 billion,” he said in reaction to the cost of the rail projects being constructed by the state government.

“I don’t criticise my predecessors but indeed for whatever planning or reasons, he never funded it. When we came back last two years, the contractor has since moved from about 55 per cent to about 93 per cent in terms of the physical construction of phase 1.”

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who accused the Peoples Democratic Party of not giving the state government the right of way for the construction of the light rail, assured residents of the state to expect the rail project delivered by the last quarter of 2022.