Lagos To Hold LG Poll In July

The Lagos State government says it plans to hold its local government councils poll in July.

Retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, Chairman of Lagos State Independence Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Phillips said election into the offices of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in all the 20 local councils and 37 LCDAs in the state would hold that day.

“The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) the body charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration is committed to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive election.

“The Statutory Notice shall be published very soon,” the LASIEC chairman said.