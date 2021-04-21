Lai: Pantami’s Pro-Al-Qaeda Views Not Discussed At FEC Meeting

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that Isa Pamtami’s views on Al-Qaeda were not discussed at the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

The FEC held its 42nd virtual meeting on Wednesday presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Pantami attended the virtual council meeting, remotely from his office.

He made this known while responding to a question as to whether the issue of Pantimi’s pro-Al-Qaeda views was brought up.

Mohammed stated that the matter did not come up for discussion.

“I’m not going to go into the issue of whether the government is comfortable or not. I will answer your question directly. It was not discussed at the council meeting,” he said.