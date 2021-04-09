Laura Ikeji Undergoes Surgery; Flaunts New Pointed Nose

Popular fashionista and brand influencer, Laura Ikeji has gotten herself a nose job to achieve her much-desired pointed nose.

The mother of two and self-proclaimed Instagram queen took to her Instagram page to share photos of her new pointed nose.

Ikeji, 33, also posted video clips showing her admiring her new nose shortly after going under the knife.

In the clips, she could be heard saying in Yoruba that she is finally happy to have her desired pointed nose and Instagram users should be ready to see her flaunt it at every given opportunity.

Information Nigeria recalls the fashion and lifestyle blogger advised men to get married with the little resources within their disposal instead of waiting till they get rich.

Watch the video HERE