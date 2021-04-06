Leaving My Marriage Was The Best Decision Ever – Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-wife

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has said that she does not regret divorcing the actor.

The fashion entrepreneur also known as Red Vigor took to her Instagram page to share the video in which she goes vulnerable about her past marriage.

“I left my marriage penniless, broken and penniless. God, I can remember it like it was yesterday. I had no money in my account. My business had suffered so much. I moved out of my then home. I moved into this place that you’d all love today. It wasn’t easy. I swear, it wasn’t easy. You know, for the first time in my life, suicide felt like it was the only thing to do. Wow. How time flies. Two years later, (and I will tell you this for a fact) it was the best decision ever“, she said.

Watch the video HERE