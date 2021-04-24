Liverpool Not Playing Like Champions League Team – Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has expressed that Liverpool are not playing like a side who “deserve” Champions League football next season.

He said this after his side missed the chance to move into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Liverpool move up to sixth but are a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and West Ham, who face off later on Saturday at the London Stadium.

“I didn’t see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year. We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don’t play Champions League, that’s it.”