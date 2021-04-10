Liverpool Score Late To Beat Aston Villa

Liverpool scored late in the game to secure comeback victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins put Villa in front on the stroke of halftime with a nice finish in the 43rd minute.

However, Mohammed Salah scored in the 57th minute to put the game on level terms.

Defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb stoppage-time winner saw Liverpool complete the second-half comeback and beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Anfield.

With this result, Liverpool has closed the gap on 4th-placed, Chelsea to two points in the continued pursuit of Champions league football next season.