Love Yourself As You Are, Simi Advises Female Fans

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi, has advised young ladies to love themselves as they are and develop a healthy self esteem.

The ‘Duduke’ singer took to her Instagram Stories to share the lengthy piece of advice.

The mother of one also advised young ladies to feel comfortable with being vulnerable about their bodies and how they look.

Read Also: ”I Love Davido, Wizkid”- Simi Reacts To Claims That She Shaded Davido

“I’m actually super concerned that young ladies will have to work harder for a healthy self esteem. Because they’ll be trying to live up to a standard that doesn’t exist Love yourself, validate yourself because you are enough” , she wrote.

See her full post below: