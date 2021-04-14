BBNaija Tacha celebrates rumored daughter at 3

BBNaija Tacha has taken to her page to celebrate her rumoured daughter as she turns a new age.

The little girl turned three on Wednesday, April 14, and the reality star showed her love on her page.

In the mood of celebration, Tacha shared photos of the little girl and a video from her second birthday.

In the first photo, the little girl donned an orange top as she rode in a pink and white toy car. The second photo showed the beautiful girl in a white and pink outfit and a little hat to match.

In the post Tacha shared, her little girl was in a white and pink outfit as she sat next to a cake that matched the color of her dress.