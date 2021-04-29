Man City Fight Back To Secure Win Over PSG

Manchester City produced a superb display to come from behind and take control of their Champions League semi-final with victory against Paris St-Germain in France.

Pep Guardiola’s side fought their way through a scintillating early PSG surge when they fell behind to Marquinhos’ header, glanced in from Angel di Maria’s corner after 15 minutes, to dominate after the break and turn this first leg tie in Paris on its head.

City equalised in the 64th minute when Kevin De Bruyne’s cross evaded everyone and found its way into the back of the net.

Minutes later, Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to convert a freekick that completed the comeback victory.