Man Finds Out How His Girlfriend Who Has A Twin Switches Places With Her Twin At Night

A man has shared with the internet community how his girlfriend who he later found to be twin switched places with the identical sister so he could have sex with them in turns without his knowledge.

The man dropped the revelations when a conversation was started about the most intriguing tricks twins have ever pulled. Whilst sharing his own experience, the man wrote;

“I once dated a woman with a twin. I don’t know why but they got in their mind that they will switch places so I will end up having sex unknowingly with her twin.

So one night, I’m already in bed and she turns out the light to make it harder for me to realize their trick and makes up some last second excuse to leave the room. A minute or two later I hear (what I assumed was her) coming back into the room and climbing in bed beside me.

So I slide down over and we start making out. We ended up having some mind blowing sex. It was incredible. I’ve never gotten such passion from my girlfriend.

At some point in the night, they’d switch back so when I woke up my girlfriend smiled at me and asked me if I enjoyed it, I explained to her I’d been onto them the whole time.and that I knew it wasn’t her from the very start. She looked at me very shocked and asked how I’d known. I said “your hands are smaller than his”.