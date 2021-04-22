Man reacts to the viral comments on social media after death of Comedienne Ada Jesus

Twitter influencer, identified with handle @DrOlufunmilayo has taken to his page to react to the viral comments on social media about the death of Ada Jesus.

After the news of female comedian Ada Jesus’ death was announced, there have been series of mixed reactions and opinions from social media users.

While some have accorded blame on the man of God, Prophet Odumeje, and veteran actress Rita Edochie for the death of the comedian.

It’s no news that before the death of Ada Jesus, she had issues with prophet Odumeje and the veteran actress where some curses went round after she accused the man of God of faking miracles.

However, Twitter user @DrOlufunmilayo is of a different opinion.

According to him, Ada Jesus did not die as a result of a curse laid on her by prophet Odumeje but rather of kidney failure.

According to him, many people fail to check their health condition and also fail to take care of themselves and end up destroying themselves.

His post reads:

“A young 22year old comedian is dead. She sadly died of kidney failure. Medically proven. Guess what Nigerians are saying: “She was cursed” If curses were that potent; Nigerian policemen will all be dead, Politicians will all be dead; NEPA will have no staff… This is a shame.”

“Let me be honest with you: This deliberate embrace of dangerous ignorance and discard of actual medical facts is exactly the reason why we have many sick people in our dear country Nigeria. We live recklessly. We never do medical checkups. We eat like thieves. We never exercise.”

See his tweet below:

Let me be honest with you:

This deliberate embrace of dangerous ignorance and discard of actual medical facts is exactly the reason why we have many sick people in our dear country Nigeria. We live recklessly.

We never do medical checkups.

We eat like thieves.

We never exercise. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 21, 2021

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria