Man Utd Face Roma, Arsenal Set Up Clash With Villareal In Europa Semis

Arsenal will play Villarreal in the Europa Cup semi-final this season.

The Gunners hammered Slavia Prague 4-0 in the Czech Republic to book their place in the last four after a 1-1 draw at the Emirate in the 1st leg.

Villarreal, coached by former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, also beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 thereby progressing with a 3-1 agregate.

Also Read: Manchester City Beat Dortmund To Reach Champions League Semi-Finals

Manchester United saw off Granada with conceding in both legs, to qualify on a 4-0 aggregate. The English club will face Roma in the semis.

The semi-finals will be played April 29 and May 6.