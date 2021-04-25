Man Utd Lose Ground On City With Dour Draw Against Leeds

Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

United came up against an unchanged Leeds side who harried them at every opportunity and were not afraid to get in their faces.

United came closest to breaking the deadlock from a series of free kicks.

Harry Maguire bundled the first attempt at goal ocer the bar in the 12th minute from Bruno Fernandes’ delivery before the Portuguese star curled another effort over the bar.

With the result, United are now 10 points behind City with just 5 games left to be played in the league.