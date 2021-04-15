Manchester City Beat Dortmund To Reach Champions League Semi-Finals

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Wednesday’s second leg and book a blockbuster Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Trailing 2-1 from last week’s first leg, Jude Bellingham curled hosts Dortmund ahead on away goals to take the lead into halftime.

However, City hit back through a Mahrez penalty in the 57th minute.

English sensation, Phil Foden’s struck a beautiful goal from outside the box to win the game for City and advance 4-2 on aggregate.

With the result, Man City would be appearing in the Champions league semi-final for the second time in its history.