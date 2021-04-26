Many Girls Have Left Their Relationship Because Of Me – Ric Hassani

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani has revealed that many ladies have left their relationships because of him.

The ‘Thunder Fire You’ crooner made this known during his recent interview on LITV’s Naija Talk Podcast.

According to the Port Harcourt-born Afro-Soul singer, he now has to be careful of what he sings because of the interpretation that ladies give to his songs.

The singer mentioned that his song, ‘Gentleman’, in particular, caused a lot of ladies to break up with their men.

Read Also: No One Wanted To Sign Or Listen To Me, Except M.I – Ric Hassani

In his words:

“I have people that’ll tell me, ‘I heard your song and your song made me leave my husband’. ‘When I heard the song, I just knew I needed a Gentleman, I had to leave my husband because..’ I’m telling you oh. Many girls have really left their relationship because of me. That’s why I have to be sure of what I’m saying.”

Watch the video HERE