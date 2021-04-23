Matawalle Condemns Attack On Zamfara Communities, Orders Assessment Of Damages

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has reacted following an attack on some communities in the Magami District of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, gunmen attacked four villages and killed about 80 people in two separate attacks on Thursday.

His reaction was contained in a statement by the Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara on Friday.

The governor, while condemning the attack, ordered an immediate stock-taking into the damages on the affected communities.

Governor Matawalle described such as a callous act of terrorism mated to innocent people carrying out their legitimate businesses in search of food for their respective families.

“The government, therefore, condemned the act of terrorism targeted at law-abiding citizens who have been contributing to the development of the state in particular and the country in general.

“The government disturbed by the senseless killings, maiming, and general destruction of lives and property of the mostly farming communities had already condoled with the families of the victims of the dastardly act of the callous.

“The government regretted that the evil act happened when the government is making every effort to ensure the full return of peace and security in the state”, the statement read in parts.