Matawalle Promises New Approach To Deal With Unrepentant Bandits

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has warned armed bandits in the state to repent or change base as he draws a new roadmap in his approach to handling the issue of security challenges facing the state.

The governor issued the warning on Saturday when the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum and Kebbi state Atiku Bagudu paid a sympathy and condolence visit to the state.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau quoted the governor as saying that the recent suspension of a district head in Shinkafi Emirate for conniving with bandits was just the tip of the iceberg.

Matawalle further said he has discussed extensively with President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s service chiefs on the new approach which is most likely going to deal seriously with deceptive and unrepentant bandits.

He also thanked security agencies for their support and cooperation in the fight against armed banditry and also thanked members of the public for sharing vital information to address suspicious movements.