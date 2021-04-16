Matawalle Suspends District Head For Conferring Title On Soldier Aiding Bandits

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has suspended the District Head of Badarawa in Shinkafi Emirate Council, Alhaji Surajo Namakkah.

The district head was reportedly suspended indefinitely by the governor for conferring the traditional title of Durumbu on a military officer who was arrested for allegedly selling ammunition to bandits in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by Mr Yusuf Idris, Director-General Media to the governor.

He expressed that the state government would not tolerate anything capable of destroying the hard-earned peace of the state.

Matawalle assured residents that all those arrested in connection with banditry in the state will face the wrath of the law.

He also warned that henceforth, traditional rulers must seek approval before conferring traditional titles to avoid unnecessary embarrassment to the government and the traditional institution.