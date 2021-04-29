Mbaka Is An Author Of Confusion: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has described spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Fr Ejike Mbaka, as an author of confusion.

Omokri made this assertion following Mbaka’s advise to President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, saying God is angry with him.

Reacting to this statement, Omokri narrated how the clergyman called President Buhari Nigeria’s saviour back in 2015.

Speaking further, Omokri called on the Catholic church to defrocking of Fr. Mbaka.

He wrote:

“Father Mbaka is an author of confusion. Today, he is calling on General @MBuhari to “resign or be impeached”.

“In 2015, he told Nigerians that God told him Buhari was Nigeria’s saviour.

If the @CatholicEW church doesn’t defrock this man, he will rubbish their name.

“If anybody should resign between Mbaka and @MBuhari it should be Mbaka. Mbaka said God told him Buhari was the saviour in 2015. @Google it. Now, he is asking him to resign. Read Scripture. God is very clear. “God is not the author of confusion.”-1 Corinthians 14:33”

