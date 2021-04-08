Media users drag Davido over congratulatory message to his brother who bought a Range Rover for his wife

Media users have dragged Nigerian singer, Davido to filth over his comment on his brother’s RangeRover gift to wife.

Recall, his brother recently caused a stir on social media after he bought his beautiful wife a range Rover.

Reacting to this, Davido reshared his brother’s post on his Instagram page, stating that real men do real things.

“Real niggas do real things” – Davido wrote while sharing a photo of his brother and wife posing beside the new ride.

However, fans of his babymama, Chioma who felt that he didn’t deserve to make such statement after the way he allegedly treated his former girlfriend, Chioma lambasted him.

See comments below;

