Medical Doctor, 7 Others Arrested For Banditry In Zamfara

A medical doctor and seven other person have been arrested by the Zamfara state police command for allegedly aiding and abetting banditry across the state.

This was made known by Ibrahim Dosara, state commissioner for information at a press briefing in Gusau on Thursday.

Dosara stated that the medical doctor was arrested in Kamarawa village of Isa local government area of Sokoto state, by men of the operation Puff Adder for allegedly supplying military kits to armed bandits, and after preliminary searching, ten pairs of military jungle boots, five sets of singers and military hand globes were recovered from him.

Dosara further explained that two of the seven, suspected to be security personnel, have on interrogation, voluntarily confessed to have been involved in sabotaging many military operations in the state, adding that these suspects were, according to their confessions, engaged in sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to armed bandits across that state.

Another suspect was arrested in connection with conspiring with the bandits and supplying them with ammunition

Similarly, Dosara further revealed that another suspect from Sokoto was arrested by detectives for supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits.

He added that “nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage uniforms, five airs of military hand globes, two first bank ATM cards, One Nigerian army ID card and one Samsung Android Handset were recovered from his possession.