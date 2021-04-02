Medical Tourism Can’t Be Banned Without Legislation: Shehu Sani

The decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up has continued to generate reactions from different sections of the country.

The latest public figure to add his voice to the ongoing discussion is former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani who has expressed that medical tourism can only be stopped through legislation.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the lawmaker, however, noted that such a bill seeking to ban medical tourism will face two deadly hurdles before it can become law.

He wrote: “Medical tourism can’t be banned without an enabling law to back it up. And such a Bill will face two deadly huddles; The Legislators who go to Egypt, Dubai or India for Check ups and The Executives who travel to Germany, US or Uk for Check ups.”