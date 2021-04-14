Mercy Eke Acquires Customized G-Wagon

Winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season, Mercy Eke has acquired a brand new customized G-wagon for herself.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 to share video clips of the new luxury whip in her garage.

The Mercedes Benz G-wagon also carries the customized plate number that reads:

“M LAMBO”

Information Nigeria recalls that the real estate entrepreneur and former video vixen got herself a Range Rover Velar for her 27th birthday in 2020.

Eke also later acquired the Mercedes Benz GLC 200 later in the year.

Fans of the reality TV star known as the ‘Mercenaries’ have filled social media with congratulatory messages.

