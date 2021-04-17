My Driver, Secretary Are Christians, I Am Not A Terrorist: Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has come out to debunk links to terrorism.

He expressed that his past controversial comments on terrorist groups including Taliban and Al-Qaeda were misconstrued.

The minister also stated that he has no issues with Christians, adding that his personal driver, secretary and technical assistant are all Christians

Pantami made this known during an interview with Peoples Gazette on Friday.

He said, “My personal driver is Mai Keffi, a practising Christian. I also have a Christian, Ms Nwosu, as my secretary and Dr Femi, also a Christian, as my technical adviser.

“If I did not like Christians or I did not see them as my brothers and sisters, I would not have been working with them for so long.

“I employed more Christians than Muslims on my staff because I believe in merit and competence over ethnic or tribal sentiments.”

“I have never condoned terrorism and I reject any affiliation to terror groups. I have long preached peaceful coexistence amongst people of every faith and ethnicity,” the minister added.