My Fans Are The Kindest, Softest People I Know – Erica Nlewedim

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nigerian reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has appreciated her fans known as The Elites in a new Twitter post.

Describing them as the most significant fanbase that have the purest of hearts, the ex-Big Brother Naija Lockdown season housemate wrote that she feels thankful to God for having them.

Read AlsoDele Momodu Mocked For Falling For Erica’s Prank And Congratulating Her On Her New Home

In her words:

Elites= the most significant fan base, with the most amazing set of people I’ve ever met, with the purest hearts too, they’re the leaders in their different fields. God I thank you!”

Information Nigeria recalls the Abia State-born former beauty queen cum award winning actress recently urged her fans to lower the expectations they have of her.

See her tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here