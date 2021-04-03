My Father was the first Igbo man to sell CDs at coconut in Ajegunle – KCee discloses

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, professionally known as Kcee, recently took to social media and bragged about the legacy of his father and how proud he is.

Proud son, Kcee took to his Instagram page to disclose some secrets and emotional moments with his fans that many are not aware of. According to the Nigerian singer, his father was the first Igbo man to sell CDs at Coconut in Ajegunle.

He also disclosed to his fans that before they became rich, he and his brother E-money came from a poor background.