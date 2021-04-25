My Kids Understand My Nude Pictures – Toyin Lawani

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has addressed the issue of how her kids handle seeing her nude pictures.

The fashion designer and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire went on her Instagram Live to tell everyone that her kids understand that she is an artist and that all her pictures are just for the sake of art and nothing more.

Describing them as artistic children, the fashion and beauty entrepreneur revealed that her son once corrected a man who visited her Empire and could not stop staring at her nude picture on the wall.

Lawani said that her son told the man that what he is staring at is an overly edited caricature of his mother’s body and not the real deal.

The mother of two added that her children understand the difference between art and reality.

Watch the video HERE