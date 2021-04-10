My Wife Ranks High In Defence Of Women, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that his wife, Aisha ranks high in the defence of women, children and vulnerable in the society.

President Buhari also expressed that the First Lady has helped in improving the lives of Nigerians.

Buhari stated that the book recently launched by the First Lady has given him the opportunity to say a few things about her.

“Aisha as the world has come to know her is kind-hearted; this made her transitioning into philanthropy and humanitarianism easy when she became First Lady. Her protective mien also translates to the special energy she exerts when women, children, and vulnerable people are abused. I have observed with keen interest as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights,” he said in the foreword of his wife’s book.

“Her programme, Future Assured, has provided her with a special vehicle to actualize her dreams: reaching the poor, sick and underprivileged families to improve their wellbeing, sometimes in remote areas, especially IDPs.

“The stance she has taken in defence of women in our society across our rich ethnic diversity also ranks very high amongst her passing. This plays a significant role in her ability to organize and coordinate like-minded people around a singular agenda.”