N60bn Printing: Sack Finance Minister, PDP Tells Buhari

Main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, over printing of N60bn in March.

Ahmed was accused of “attempting to mislead Nigerians” over allegations that the federal government printed N60 billion to support states’ allocations in March.

This comes after Godwin Obaseki, Edo state governor, raised the alarm that the federal government printed N60bn to support allocations in March, but the minister, however, refuted and denied Obaseki’s claims, describing it as false and untrue.

On his part, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had said the money was meant as loan from the apex bank.

However, in a statement on Friday, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, accused the federal government of not being sincere about the matter.

“The PDP asserts that the admission by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that the apex bank has been printing money at the bidding of government, has vindicated its earlier stand that the Buhari-led APC administration is characterized by concealments, deceit and falsehood,” the r statement read.

“The PDP flays the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, for attempting to mislead Nigerians by denying the revelations by the Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, that N60 billion was printed in March to support federal allocation to states.

“A situation where the Federal Government cannot articulate and implement policies favourable to wealth creation but resorting to borrowing and indiscriminate printing of currency notes, only goes to further confirm that the Buhari administration lacks the credibility and capacity to run a nation.

“The PDP calls out President Muhammadu Buhari to come clean on the amount that has been printed so far by the CBN to finance the deficit caused by the financial mismanagement of his government as well as what the funds had been used for.

“Furthermore, for failing the full disclosure test, the PDP demands that the Minister of Finance should immediately be relieved of her position, while the President accepts responsibility for the indiscriminate printing of currency in our naira.”