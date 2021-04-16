N7.9 Billion Cash: EFCC Grants Okorocha Bail

Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This is coming two days after he was invited for questioning.

Recall that Okorocha was grilled at the EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday, over issues bothering on alleged corruption.

Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha’s media adviser, confirmed that Okorocha left the custody of the anti-graft agency on Thursday.

“With gratitude to God Almighty, we are delighted to inform the general public that the former governor of lmo state, and by the grace of God, the Senator representing lmo west senatorial district, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, is out of the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and he is now in his house,” the statement reads.

“He left the Commission’s office on the afternoon of Thursday, April 15, 2021.”