The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NAFDAC’s approval is coming a few months after it gave a nod for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jabs.

The Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye announced this during a virtual meeting on Friday in Abuja, explaining the vaccine is for emergency use.

More details later…